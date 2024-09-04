Alabama football's pipeline for NFL talent remains as strong as ever. Although Kalen DeBoer has yet to send anyone to the pros, Nick Saban's former players are still crushing it. The latest star under Saban to make headlines is Patrick Surtain II, who earned a huge contract extension after establishing himself as one of football's best cornerbacks.

Surtain just got a lucrative extension from the Denver Broncos worth $96 million over four years. Not only is it a major win for him but also for the collegiate program that helped get him on this path to stardom. Alabama football posted on Twitter/X that after the Surtain extension, its former players will have collectively signed contracts or extensions totaling over $1 billion in just this offseason.

Alabama football standouts earn $1 billion in contracts in 2024 offseason

NFL contracts contain a lot of unguaranteed money and other details that don’t always make them worth the figure that they’re reported to be, so these 22 players may not end up collectively crossing the threshold. Nonetheless, it's very impressive how ‘Bama has created so many great NFL players, especially at a wide range of positions.

The monster contract extensions for Surtain and Tua Tagovailoa (four years, $212 million) help out a lot here, as did the new deals for Jaylen Waddle (three years, $84.75 million), DeVonta Smith, (three years, $75 million), Calvin Ridley (four years, $92 million), Christian Barmore (four years, $92 million), Landon Dickerson (four years, $87 million), Xavier McKinney (four years, $68 million) and Jerry Jeudy (three years, $58 million). Every non-special-teams position group is accounted for here, as are a large range of players from different Alabam teams and draft classes.

Most of the contracts signed by the former Crimson Tide standouts are substantial sums. Some of them are cornerstones of their incumbent teams while others are newcomers trying to expand their games. Regardless of what they bring to their new team, they will do their former university very proud.