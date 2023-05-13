Tyler Harrell, who had just two receptions for 18 yards for Alabama football in the 2022 season, has transferred to Miami football, he announced on Twitter.

Harrell, a three-star recruit in the 2018 class by 247Sports, transferred to Alabama last April after he spent his first four seasons at Louisville. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Harrell was expected to be a key addition to Alabama football, but he was limited with a sprained foot in preseason camp. That may have limited his role last season, as he recorded just one pass in two separate games.

“Guy’s got really good speed, which I think would help us on offense,” Alabama football coach Nick Saban said about Harrell in Nov. 2022, according to 247Sports’ Gaby Urrutia. “And I think we need to find ways to try and use him in certain situations that can be helpful to giving us some explosive vertical plays down the field, which there’s been a lack of recently. He’s making really good progress.”

The Crimson Tide have now had five receivers transfer out of the program this offseason: Harrell; Aaron Anderson (LSU); JoJo Earle (TCU); Traeshon Holden (Oregon); and Christian Leary (Georgia Tech). Alabama has had 18 players enter the portal, which is the same number it had last offseason.

Harell, who broke out in 2021 at Louisville with 18 receptions for 523 yards, has tremendous speed. He clocked a 4.24 40-yard dash at Louisville’s Pro Day in 2021, according to 247Sports’ Charlie Potter.

He was also a track star, according to Urrutia. Harrell went as fast as 10.37 seconds in the 100-meter and 20.83 seconds in the 200-meter events in high school.

Harrell is returning to his hometown. He played at Columbus (Miami, Fla.) in high school, where he is recorded to have caught 25 passes for 450 yards and six touchdowns over 13 varsity games by MaxPreps.

According to Urrutia, Harrell will compete with wideout Jacolby George, who had 13 receptions for 130 yards last season, for playing time.