Alabama State Alumus and Atlanta philanthropist/entrepreneur Courtney Stewart made a huge donation to his alma mater during homecoming last week, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. Stewart, a 2003 graduate of the institution, announced a $200,000 donation to the university and athletic department. He made the big-time contribution during the homecoming game versus Bethune-Cookman University last Saturday. Stewart is no stranger to giving back to ASU, as he gave $100,000 in 2022.

“I'm deeply committed to investing into the lives of the students at Alabama State and providing them a space to thrive and have the scholarships, educational resources, and department upgrades necessary for them to develop as students and professionals,” Stewart said in the statement. “Thank you to Dr. Jason Cable and the Athletic department along with Dr. Russell Robinson, Ms. Rhuhaiminimia Laffitte, and the Communications department who have all been great partners in helping turn this vision into reality. I am ‘ALL IN' and this is just the beginning of a lifelong commitment to Alabama State University.”

Dr. Jason Cable, athletic director of Alabama State University, elaborated on how the generous donation will greatly benefit the institution. According to Cable, the contribution will create valuable space for students in the university's communications department, enabling them to develop and showcase content for their professional portfolios. Moreover, it will elevate the overall quality of content produced by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. The Creative Space will also include an adjacent suite branded as “The Innovation Café Powered By Courtney Stewart” which will serve as a first-class technology cafe for students and visitors.

“The Courtney Stewart Digital Content and Creative Space will be constructed in phases with the latest technology which will allow Alabama State students to create, edit, record, produce, and collaborate,” Cable said. “I would like to thank Courtney not only for his generous gift but also for his commitment to legacy and impact. This transformational gift will greatly benefit our students and student-athletes throughout their time at ASU and impact them for the rest of their lives.