The UFC Featherweight Title is on the line.

It's finally time for the UFC 298 Main Event from Anaheim, California as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this headlining bout. The UFC's Featherweight title is on the line as Champion Alexander Volkanovski defends against No. 3-ranked Ilia Topuria. Check out our UFC odds series for our Volkanovski-Topuria prediction and pick.

Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) has gone 13-2 en route to becoming arguably the greatest featherweight fighter of all time. His only two UFC losses are to Islam Makhachev at lightweight and while he took his last fight on short notice, he's determined to further cement his legacy by turning away the division's hungriest challenger. Volkanovski stands 5'6″ with a 71.5-inch reach.

Ilia Topuria (14-0) comes in with an undefeated 6-0 record in the UFC up to this point. With four finishes in his last five fights, he most recently battered Josh Emmett in a five-round main event and earned this shot at the title. He'll be looking to stay perfect and start his run as the newest king of the featherweights. Topuria stands 5'7″ with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 298 Odds: Alexander Volkanovski-Ilia Topuria Odds

Alexander Volkanovski: -126

Ilia Topuria: +106

Over 3.5 rounds: -130

Under 3.5 rounds: +100

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Alexander Volkanovski Will Win

Alexander Volkanovski will be coming into this fight just four months after his short notice rematch against Islam Makhachev. Many will argue that he shouldn't have taken the fight on short notice against such a high-level opponent and he was finished in a manner we hadn't seen before. While he should maybe take more time to rest and heal himself, his championship mindset won't allow him to hold up the division and he's ready to continue his quest as the greatest ever.

Alex Volkanovski has been known to turn away the top contenders and show them that there's levels to this game. He proved he hasn't lost a step at featherweight with his most recent win over Yair Rodriguez and it's clear he's at his best fighting in this division. It's been a while since he fought someone with as little experience as Topuria, but it could still be one of his toughest challenges yet. Expect Volkanovski to settle into a game plan and fight this bout with his usual championship mindest.

Why Ilia Topuria Will Win

Ilia Topuria poses an extremely interesting matchup against Volkanovski as he possesses many of the same traits and skills as the current champion. Topuria is about as ‘all-around' as a fighter can get and 12 of his 14 wins haven't seen the distance. He's incredibly fast and accurate with his boxing, taking little damage and slipping quickly while landing his own shots. He's also a tremendous wrestler and hasn't spent much time on his back with a 92% defense rate. Topuria is the more prolific finisher of the two, but Volkanovski doesn't get finished at all.

With the level of competition he's had to face, this seems like the perfect time for Ilia Topuria to get this shot. He's fresh, he hasn't been in many wars, and his game has looked pretty spotless up to this point. He completely dismantled Josh Emmett during their fight and barely took damage doing so. If he can continue to be sharp and fight the same here, he'll be the new champion.

Final Alexander Volkanovski-Ilia Topuria Prediction & Pick

This is bound to be an all-time classic between two all-around fighters and competitors. This will be Ilia Topuria's first taste at a UFC Championship fight and his whole career has been leading to this moment. Alexander Volkanovski, on the other hand, is back in his home division and ready to cement himself as the Featherweight G.O.A.T. with a win here.

Volkanovski will have to play a defensive game and pick his shots carefully here. He may be at a slight disadvantage with the hand speed and boxing to Topuria, but he possesses superior foot movement and mobility inside of the cage. He's also one of the toughest featherweights ever to put away, so don't expect this to be an easy fight for the challenger by any means.

Ilia Topuria sees this as his moment and there isn't much in his resume to suggest he can't become the next champion. His ability to deal damage while not sustaining much is what sets him apart from other contenders. He's extremely accurate and each one of his shots do significant damage. If he's able to overwhelm Volkanovski with his power and athleticism, he should win this fight.

For our prediction, we're going to side with Ilia Topuria as the slight underdog here. While Volkanovski is undoubtedly the better and more accomplished fighter, it seems as though he's been rushing through these last few fights in order to chase something greater. After a stunning knockout against Makhachev, I'd like to see him take more time to recover and heal before defending his strap once again. However, it's a testament to what a great champion he is and we'll be in for a great Main Event once again.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Alexander Volkanovski-Ilia Topuria Prediction & Pick: Ilia Topuria (+106)