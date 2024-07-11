Alexandra Daddario announced she is pregnant right after Margot Robbie announced her pregnancy.

The news was first reported in Vogue’s profile of Daddario. Several photos in the story show off Daddario’s baby bump. Alexandra Daddario conceded that finding out she was pregnant, while exciting, was “quite hard to process.”

“I was so overwhelmed with work. Part of me was like, This is the worst thing ever. Then part of me was like, This is actually a great distraction,” Daddario confessed. “Because I’m not sitting there all day long in my house going, If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?

After initially attempting to hide the news, she realized she couldn’t, thanks to her motion sickness.

“I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my co-stars right after,” Daddario revealed. “By week five, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.'”

She also was not subtle in hiding it, either. Daddario recalled turning down sandwiches with deli meats from Ben Feldman. At least her co-stars were understanding.

“I was like, If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,” she said.

It did not work, but she had “wonderful co-stars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.”

Her Instagram post

She took to Instagram to further celebrate the news. Daddario joked that she is excited for her child to go to pre-school with the children of fellow celebrities Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber.

The picture is one of the ones used in Vogue’s profile. Daddario sips a cup of tea as she sits on a kitchen counter. Her shirt is unbuttoned on the bottom which reveals the baby bump.

“Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber’s kids,” the caption read.

Congratulations to Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form on their pregnancy. This is a huge day that should rightfully be celebrated.

Who is Alexandra Daddario?

Alexandra Daddario first gained notoriety for playing Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson movie series. The first movie, The Lightning Thief, made $226 million at the box office. The sequel, Sea of Monsters, made $199 million. She followed that up with appearances in movies such as Hall Pass and Texas Chainsaw 3D.

She has also collaborated with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on several occasions. The two starred together in San Andreas and the Baywatch remake from 2017. Her other movies include When We First Met, Songbird, and Wildflower.

Daddario also has a voice role in DC’s animated universe. She plays Lois Lane beginning in 2020’s Superman: Man of Tomorrow. She reprised the role in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

In 2021, Daddario starred alongside the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, and Jennifer Coolidge in the first season of The White Lotus. For her performance, Daddario landed an Emmy nomination.