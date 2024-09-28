Angel Reese is speaking up about her relationship status. The Chicago Sky player uploaded a TikTok about whether she's single captioning it that she “cleared the rostaaaaa” in a hilarious video with friends.

In the TikTok video, a friend of the basketball player used a viral sound of a woman naming men she might have dated in the past and Reese played the part where she has to answer what happened to those men that she dated. Using fictional names from the viral sound, Reese answers her friend stating that she “cut them loose” and evidently “cleared the bench” of her dating roster insinuating that she is no longer dating anyone.

“It’s essential to progress the character development,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Gone period,” another fan chimed in.

“D**** JD you dropped the ball. Angel was rocking the Pistons gear too,” another fan wrote referencing her alleged relationship with Detroit Pistons star Jalen Duren.

“iktr [I know that's right] just in time for nba season,” a fan wrote in response to the video.

Angel Reese Reveals What She Wants In Her Next Boyfriend

While Reese might be single for now, she is aware of what she wants in her next partner. On her Sept. 5 podcast episode of her show “Unapologetically Angel,” the WNBA rookie revealed that she's single and that she wants to date an NBA player before adding that an ideal height would be ““6’7” or “6’8”.”

Over the summer romance rumors fueled between her and Detroit Pistons power forward Jalen Duren. The two never reacted to the rumor but fans suggested that they were dating when they both posted the same vantage point of a tropical vacation at the same time. Later on, Reese was also seen rocking some Detroit Pistons gear after the vacation which added more fuel to the fire.

However, it seems that she no longer is dating Duren and the reasons behind that also have not been revealed.