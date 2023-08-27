Shohei Ohtani is one of the best players in baseball because of the fact that he is an elite pitcher and hitter. There are very few baseball players in the history of the game that compare to Ohtani because of that. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Angels star will not be able to pitch for the rest of the season because of a torn UCL that happened recently. He will likely undergo Tommy John surgery to have it fixed, and it will certainly play a big role in his free agency at the end of the season. However, despite the injury, Ohtani is still able to hit in the Angels lineup, and he managed to do something that he has never done before in his career on Saturday against the New York Mets.

For the first time in Shohei Ohtani's career, he put up multiple stolen bases and multiple extra base hits in the same game, according to a tweet from Sarah Langs. Ohtani is the first player to pull off this feat for the Angels since Howie Kendrick did it in 2014. The Angels are currently leading the Mets 5-3.

Shohei Ohtani has been great this season, but unfortunately for Angels fans, it's going to be another season without a playoff appearance. Los Angeles is currently 62-67 and in 4th place in the AL West. The wild card race isn't promising either as the Angels are 10 games back of the last wild card spot. After this season, Ohtani will likely be with a different team. The Angels had two of the best players in the MLB at the same time with Ohtani and Mike Trout and couldn't do anything with it.