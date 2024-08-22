There are a lot of aspiring rappers who just happened to be great at basketball which is why they're in the NBA. It used to be guys like Steve Francis, and Shaquille O'Neal. Now, it seems like the list of MCs is growing in the league. Damian Lillard is having a relatively successful run while Jaylen Brown is also set to drop a track. However, there was an unexpected drop from Minnesota Timberwolves and Team USA star Anthony Edwards. The young gun even dropped some bars that paid homage to Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

Anthony Edwards is a man of many talents. The Timberwolves star has made it clear that he is great at swimming, table tennis, and a lot more things aside from basketball. While he has proven the latter multiple times by being a staple in these early 2020s Team USA squads, his artistic acumen has not gotten many opportunities to shine. However, fans should not fret because he gave a glimpse of it in his latest freestyle rap.

A lot of fans liked this tribute to the gold medal-winning Team USA squad at the Olympics. It was not just Stephen Curry and LeBron James who got shoutouts too. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant also got bars written about them. If Edwards keeps this up, he might just join a long list of great Atlanta rappers like Andre 3000, T.I., and Ludacris among others.

Anthony Edwards' summer so far

A lot that the Timberwolves star has done has been all about proving that he's capable of being a key face of the league. He started it off by having an exhilarating series against the Denver Nuggets. Despite winning against Nikola Jokic and his squad, they would eventually fall short of the Western Conference championship. This is because they faced the Dallas Mavericks. This did not stop Edwards' momentum.

He immediately got ready for Team USA training camp. All of that hard work for the 2024 Paris Olympics was rewarded by Coach Steve Kerr. Edwards got stable minutes throughout their run to the gold medal. The Timberwolves superstar notched an average of 12.8 points. He was also knocking down his shots with a 58% clip from all three levels of scoring. This feat is even more impressive given that other Team USA stars like LeBron James, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are gifted scorers too.

Edwards' future is bright and there is no doubt that he'll be a generational figure for years to come.