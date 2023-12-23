Fans are not happy with Aquaman 2's post-credit scene, making them feel "underwhelmed" with how DCEU ended its story.

The concluding installment of the DCEU ended with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But while it's currently captivating audiences in theaters, Aquaman's post-credit scene is receiving backlash from the audience.

As a direct sequel to its 2019 predecessor, the film delves into the relationship between Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and his brother Orm, portrayed by Patrick Wilson.

A notable and somewhat unconventional moment occurs in the film when Arthur convinces Orm that cockroaches are a delicacy on land. This playful reference resurfaces in Aquaman's post-credits scene. In it, Orm, now on land, enjoys a cheeseburger. The unexpected twist sees him add a cockroach to his sandwich. Hinting at a newfound taste for the insects.

Contrary to the typical use of post-credits scenes in superhero films to tease future stories, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom diverges by playfully recalling a moment from earlier in the movie. This departure from convention has left some viewers feeling underwhelmed. Some expressed disappointment that the DCEU did not conclude with a more substantial revelation.

Criticism on social media ranges from calling the scene “dumb AF” to expressing a desire for a more impactful conclusion to the DCEU.

“DCEU fans forcing themselves to enjoy Aquaman 2. When the last scene of the dceu is orm eating a cockroach lmfao. Ya’ll need to demand BETTER from these comic book movies.”

Now, there have been speculations about reshoots and potential teasers that were scrapped. But it remains unclear if this particular Aquaman post-credits scene was always the intended conclusion.

The film is currently in theaters, concluding the journey of the iconic DC characters.