The concluding installment of the DCEU ended with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But while it's currently captivating audiences in theaters, Aquaman's post-credit scene is receiving backlash from the audience.

As a direct sequel to its 2019 predecessor, the film delves into the relationship between Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and his brother Orm, portrayed by Patrick Wilson.

A notable and somewhat unconventional moment occurs in the film when Arthur convinces Orm that cockroaches are a delicacy on land. This playful reference resurfaces in Aquaman's post-credits scene. In it, Orm, now on land, enjoys a cheeseburger. The unexpected twist sees him add a cockroach to his sandwich. Hinting at a newfound taste for the insects.

Contrary to the typical use of post-credits scenes in superhero films to tease future stories, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom diverges by playfully recalling a moment from earlier in the movie. This departure from convention has left some viewers feeling underwhelmed. Some expressed disappointment that the DCEU did not conclude with a more substantial revelation.

Criticism on social media ranges from calling the scene “dumb AF” to expressing a desire for a more impactful conclusion to the DCEU.

“DCEU fans forcing themselves to enjoy Aquaman 2. When the last scene of the dceu is orm eating a cockroach lmfao. Ya’ll need to demand BETTER from these comic book movies.”

RECOMMENDED
Warner Bros. is set to have a strong holiday at the box office with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonka.
Aquaman 2, Wonka poised to give WB command of holiday box office

Kevin Billings ·

James Gunn, Peter Safarn, and DCU Jason Momoa as Aquaman.
DCU boss gives huge Jason Momoa Aquaman future update

Andrew Korpan ·

Aquaman 2 (aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) poster on a movie theater screen.
Does Aquaman 2 have a post-credits scene?

Andrew Korpan ·

Now, there have been speculations about reshoots and potential teasers that were scrapped. But it remains unclear if this particular Aquaman post-credits scene was always the intended conclusion.

The film is currently in theaters, concluding the journey of the iconic DC characters.