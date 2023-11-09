After years of waiting for news about the series, they have finally revealed the release date for Arcane Season 2.

After the release of Arcane Season 1, players have been clamoring for any news about a second season for the hit show. Now, players no longer have to wait for more news. After all, the release date for Arcane Season 2 has just been revealed.

Arcane Season 2 Release Date: November 2024

Let's start with the news that everyone was waiting for. The release date for Arcane Season 2 is November 2024. This news comes straight from the Arcane Twitter account, which revealed the release date for the next season as part of Netflix Geeked Week 2023. The teaser they uploaded shows the series's main character, Jinx, walking across the bridge that connects Piltover and Zaun, before revealing the release date.

When Season 1 of Arcane finished airing to great praise from the audience, we immediately got the news that Season 2 was being developed. The announcement from the Arcane Twitter account back then mentioned that the next season was already in production. Of course, that was all the announcement said. It didn't give a hint as to when the next season would come out.

People have been speculating about the release date since the teaser was revealed. We didn't really have any information to work with, That is, until recent events. Back in September, the next season's release window was seemingly leaked. This happened during the 2024 Tencent Video V Vision Conference in China. According to the reveal, Season 2 would premiere in Q4 (Winter) 2024. That's not far off from the actual release date that was revealed.

Of course, this is just the release window. We still have no information as to the exact date, but we can speculate. Arcane Season 1 came out on the first week of November, with 3 episodes coming out each week. If Season 2 will follow the same format, then we can expect it to come out at around the same time period. We will have to wait for an official announcement in the future. We will be sure to let you know once the official release date has been revealed.

That's all the information we have about the revealed release date for Arcane Season 2. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.