On Tuesday, Argentina will battle Canada in the 2024 Copa America Semifinals at the Meadowlands in front of a packed house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. We’re here to share our Copa America odds series, make an Argentina-Canada prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Argentina defeated Ecuador 1-1 (4-2) to advance to the semifinals. Initially, Argentina struck first when Lisandro Martinez came through with a snipe on an assist from Alexis Mac Allister to make it 1-0. It was 1-0 for nearly the rest of the game. However, Kevin Rodriguez came flying off a nice pass from John Yeboah to even it up. It was time for the penalty kicks.

Lionel Messi missed the first shot in the penalty kicks, nearly costing Argentina dearly. But then Emilio Martinez made two ridiculous saves in the penalty kicks to allow Argentina to take the edge back. Ultimately, Mac Allister, Gonzalo Montiel, and Nicolas Otamendi all scored to seal things for Argentina.

Canada defeated Venezuela 1-1 (4-3) to advance to the semifinals. Things started hot for Canada when Jacob Shaffelburg connected with a goal to give them a 1-0 lead. Later, Venezuela struck when Salomon Rondon scored to even things up and made it 1-1.

It would take penalty kicks to decide this. First, Rondon scored to give Venezuela the lead. Jonathan David evened it up for Canada. Next, both Venezuela and Canada missed their shot attempts. Tomas Rincon put Venezuela back on top with a goal. However, Moise Bombito kept Canada in it with a conversion.

After a miss from both squads, Jhonder Cadiz put Venezuela back on top. Then, Alphonso Davies evened it up. Wilker Angel missed a critical shot for Venezuela. Finally, Ismael Kone scored the winner to send Canada to the semis.

Here are the 2024 Copa America odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Copa America Odds: Argentina-Canada Odds

Argentina: -750

Canada: +420

Argentina 3 Way Moneyline 3: -300

Draw 3 Way Moneyline: +400

Canada 3 Way Moneyline: +750

Over 2.5 goals: +100

Under 2.5 goals: -122

How to Watch Argentina vs. Canada

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Argentina Will Win

Messi may have missed the penalty kick, but he is still one of the most dangerous players in the game, even at his advanced age. Ultimately, he will be a force to be reckoned with, especially as he has already had one shot and one assist in the tournament. Julian Alvarez will be another player to watch, as he had a shot on goal. However, he would like to score his second goal.

Mac Allister now has two assists after registering another one in this last one. Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez has five shots after registering another three against Ecuador. Angel Di Maria has one assist in the Copa America and is as dangerous as ever.

Argentina finished with eight shots, just two of which hit the target. They also had a 51-percent possession rate, two corner kicks, and two offside calls.

Martinez has been one of the main reasons Argentina is still here. Remarkably, he is holding the defending champions together as they attempt to win it again.

Argentina will win if Messi and Alvarez can get the offense going and the midfielders can plan a proper attack. Then, they need the defense to remain stout.

Why Canada Will Win

Canada has not scored much. They have had trouble scoring goals throughout this tournament, yet here they are in the semifinals of the Copa America. Amazingly, they have persevered through this tournament by going 1-1-1 in the group stage with a combined one goal. They beat Venezuela simply because they outlasted them in the penalty kicks.

Shaffelburg and David have scored the only goals in regulation. Likewise, Davies, Bombito, and Kone excelled in the penalty kicks. That strategy will not work against Argentina. Instead, Canada will need these players to find a way to convert their chances. To do this, they need to defend efficiently and not let Argentina dictate the game and possession time. If the defense can play well, it can give goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau the chances he needs to make critical saves.

Canada will win if the midfielders can control the possession. Then, the defense cannot allow Messi or Alvatez to run through them, and they must do everything to keep the line.

Final Argentina-Canada Prediction & Pick

It’s fantastic that Canada even made it this far. However, Argentina is the heavy favorite and the defending champion. Barring a major setback, they will roll through Canada and find numerous passing lanes on their way to a victory and a trip to the semifinals. Expect Alvarez to have his defining moment in the semifinals as he attempts to take over the mantle from Messi and be the man who leads Argentina forward.

Final Argentina-Canada Prediction & Pick: Argentina: -750