Argentina's Women's team is determined to secure their first win in the tournament as they prepare to face Sweden at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand. For the latest Women's World Cup series, be sure to check out our Argentina vs. Sweden odds, prediction, pick, and information on how to watch the match.

Argentina remains in search of the first World Cup victory in club history but still has a chance to make their debut in the Round of 16 after battling South Africa to a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

Sweden has cruised to the top of Group G by defeating South Africa and Italy by a combined 7-1 score. Sweden has a chance to capture first place here with all nine possible points.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Argentina-Sweden Odds

Argentina: +550

Sweden: -200

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -125

How To Watch Argentina vs. Sweden

TV: FOX, Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, , YouTube, FIFA+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Time: 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

Why Argentina Will Beat Sweden

With only one point from the first two group stage games at the World Cup, Argentina's chances of progressing to the knockout stage seem slim, though not entirely impossible. To have any hope, they must defeat Sweden in their upcoming match. Additionally, they rely on South Africa to avoid a loss against Italy. However, if both Sweden and South Africa win their respective matches, goal difference will determine who advances.

Argentina's Women's team began their group stage with a disappointing 1-0 loss against Italy Women, putting forth an underwhelming performance. In their second group game against South Africa Women, they managed to salvage a 2-2 draw, thanks to second-half goals from Sophia Braun and Romina Nunez.

However, despite the draw, Argentina currently sits at the bottom of Group G with just one point and must secure a victory in their next match to keep any hope of advancing alive. In their encounters with European countries, Argentina has struggled, winning only one out of 13 matches. They managed to secure two draws during that period but suffered 10 losses.

Argentina is currently on a streak of consecutive winless matches after previously winning five out of their last six games. Moreover, they have yet to secure a victory in any of their 11 World Cup games and are determined to break that streak this week.

In their match against South Africa, Argentina displayed determination by staging a late rally. Despite trailing 2-0, defender Sophia Braun scored in the 74th minute to reduce the deficit, and midfielder Romina Nunez leveled the match five minutes later, earning them a valuable point.

Why Sweden Will Beat Argentina

Sweden is ranked third in the latest FIFA rankings and holds a significant advantage over their midweek opponents, sitting 25 places above them. Blågult has been a prominent presence in every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since its inception in 1991.

In their group opener, Sweden showcased their resilience by securing a narrow but well-deserved 2-1 comeback victory against South Africa. They continued their impressive form in the second game, effortlessly defeating Italy 5-0, with goals from four different players, including Stina Blackstenius and Amanda Ilestedt from Arsenal.

With their exceptional performances, Sweden has already secured a spot in the knockout stages and only requires a point in the upcoming match to confirm their position as group winners. With a remarkable run of back-to-back victories and a significant gap in class and quality between the two teams, it is highly likely that Blågult will emerge victorious in this match.

While Sweden is practically assured of finishing at the top of Group G, they are eager to conclude the group stages with another win. They are also anticipating the identification of their Round of 16 opponents, which will be the runners-up of Group E, likely to include tournament favorites, the USA, and possibly the Netherlands. In their first-ever encounter with Argentina at the group stages of the 2008 Olympic Games, Sweden emerged victorious with a 1-0 win.

Consequently, there may be some changes in the starting lineup for the final group game, as starters could receive some rest in preparation for the knockout stages. Sweden's offensive strength has been driven by the formidable duo of defender Amanda Ilestedt and forward Fridolina Rolfo. Both players have scored in each of the team's first two matches in the Women's World Cup, with Ilestedt, aged 30, contributing two goals in the resounding 5-0 victory against Italy.

Final Argentina-Sweden Prediction & Pick

With the difference in quality on paper and on the pitch, it will be hard for Albiceleste to replicate the run of their men's team. The Swedes should pound towards a win with a high scoreline.

Final Argentina-Sweden Prediction & Pick: Sweden (-200), Over 2.5 goals (-110)