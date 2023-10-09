Ariana Grande's ex-husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, says “Thank U, Next” by making out with It Follows actress Maika Monroe, Page Six reported.

Gomez, who reportedly received $1.25 million in his divorce settlement with Grande, was photographed kissing the 30-year-old actress. Deuxmoi, a popular Instagram celebrity gossip account published the photo.

According to the source who told the account, Gomez and Monroe were “packing on the PDA,” didn't wear disguises and were “very friend and both introduced themselves.”

The pair “would look around to see if anyone was looking and then continue to make out in front of everyone,” the source added.

The media outlet broke the news regarding Gomez and the pop star's divorce after two years of marriage. According to the court filings, their separation date was on February 20 and the divorce was finalized on October 6.

Another source exclusively told the celebrity gossip site, “Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything.”

Since the couple have a prenuptial agreement, they were able to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets. Aside from the tax-free settlement, which is an upfront payment meaning Gomez will not receive any spousal support payments, he will also receive half of the proceeds from the sale of their home. Ariana Grande will also cover up to $25,000 of Gomez's legal fees.

The singer has also moved on from her ex. She is reportedly seeing Broadway star Ethan Slater, her co-star on the upcoming film, Wicked.