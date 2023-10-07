Pop sensation Ariana Grande and her former spouse Dalton Gomez have swiftly settled their divorce, reaching an agreement just weeks after filing for divorce. Their separation appears to have been relatively amicable, with few contentious issues to resolve, TMZ reports. Notably, the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, simplifying the process.

According to the settlement, Dalton Gomez will receive $1,250,000 in a tax-free upfront payment. This arrangement means there will be no ongoing spousal support payments. Additionally, Dalton will receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home. Ariana Grande has also agreed to cover up to $25,000 of Dalton's attorney's fees.

Sources close to the situation have emphasized that Ariana and Dalton maintain a strong mutual love and respect for each other. Their priority was to ensure that the divorce proceedings were conducted amicably and fairly, reflecting their desire for a harmonious parting.

The settlement was officially filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 6. It is reported that the upfront payment, as opposed to ongoing support, was considered a more favorable financial arrangement for Dalton Gomez. Additionally, the agreement provides for 24-hour security to maintain Dalton's privacy and security after the divorce.

Ariana Grande initially cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. While the couple is believed to have had a prenuptial agreement, specific details of the agreement remain undisclosed. News of their split surfaced in mid-July, around the same time Ariana Grande was revealed to be in a relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Shortly thereafter, Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a child. The couple intends to co-parent amicably despite their separation.

This swift resolution of their divorce proceedings allows both Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to move forward with their lives independently.