Right after news of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce hit, news of the singer's new boyfriend emerged.

It's being reported by TMZ that Grande is now dating Ethan Slater — her Wicked co-star in the upcoming film. The two have been seen hanging out before — TMZ's report includes an image from March when the Wicked cast celebrated one of the film's stars, Michelle Yeoh, and her Oscar win for Best Actress in London.

TMZ had also broken the news of Grande and Gomez's divorce just days ago. Their relationship had reportedly been over since January, and while the two remain “friendly,” Gomez is also dating.

Ethan Slater has been married to Lilly Jay since 2018 and they have a child together. But TMZ's sources added that he did not begin dating Grande until after separating from Jay. The Vasser College alum has had a long career in theater, starring as the titular character in The SpongeBob Musical regional show (and its Broadway production) as well as Camelot and Assassins off-Broadway. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike caused production halts, Slater was in production on Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of the iconic musical, Wicked. He plays Boq.

Ariana Grande is set for a leading role in Wicked. She will play Glinda and star opposite Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba. It is her first real leading role in a film. Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and Bowen Yang are also set to appear in the film.

Wicked: Part One is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024.