Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham is one of the best young head coaches in all of college football. However, one of the keywords there was young. The 34-year-old head coach is the youngest head coach in the FBS. Following Arizona State football's Big 12 championship win, they made it to the Peach Bowl.

Although they lost to Texas, the future is bright for the program. On the Dan Patrick Show, the Sun Devils head coach joked about his age. Patrick asked, “How often do you go to an opposing team’s stadium, and people question whether you’re the head coach at Arizona State?”

“The way easier question is ‘how often does that not happen?’” Dillingham said. “I mean, I look 12.”

Despite his youthful appearance, he has a plethora of experience before heading to Tempe. He had coaching stints with Memphis, Auburn, and Oregon all gained him national attention. He helped turn around all of those school's respective offenses. Still, he wanted to return home.

Dillingham played for ASU and that passion is evident. It was present through the Sun Devils' first trip to the College Football Playoff in the modern era.

Kenny Dillingham is the baby-faced assassin for Arizona State football

Looks can be deceiving, and the same applies to Dillingham. The second-year Arizona State football head coach led one of the best turnarounds in the country. His first season presented a plethora of challenges. The university was on a bowl ban, and many other restrictions from the Herm Edwards-era of Sun Devil football.

Still, Dillingham took the challenge. The 3-9 record wasn't reflective of what was brewing. One season, their record was the inverse. They went 11-3 and won their conference. After being picked to finish last, it was a true underdog story for a determined Arizona State team.

Despite Arizona State football losing in the Peach Bowl, the program won the hearts of many. Furthermore, those people have grown to love Dillingham's passion for his players, the game, and the university. While the Sun Devils are watching the rest of the CFP, it'll be time for them to hit the transfer portal and hopefully run it back.

There's a new standard in Tempe and it thanks to Dillingham. In only two years, it's been a whirlwind in the best ways. The baby-faced assassin will keep the Sun Devils competitive. Maintaining their roster, core beliefs, and commitment to each other will ensure another likely successful season.