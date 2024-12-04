The Arizona State football team is preparing for the Big 12 Conference title game against Iowa State on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The winner is headed to the College Football Playoff, and Arizona State was the 12th seed in the latest batch of College Football Playoff rankings.

Earlier in the week, the Arizona State football team got some unfortunate news regarding wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who was ruled out for the Big 12 title game with an injury. Now, he has been ruled out for the rest of the season in a huge blow, per Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source.

Kenny Dillingham announced the news on Wednesday.

‘Jordyn Tyson had surgery yesterday and is out for the season,' Karpman wrote.

“We’re looking forward to getting him back next year,” Dillingham said.

Tyson transferred from Colorado and has emerged as the leading receiver for the Arizona State team. On the year, he has 75 catches for 1,101 yards with 10 receiving touchdowns, leaving the team in all three categories.

Tyson put together three straight 100-plus yard outings, including a 12-catch 176-yard, two-score game against Kansas State on November 16. In the regular season finale against Arizona, Tyson had eight catches for 143 yards and a score, including a 59-yard reception in the Sun Devils' 49-7 blowout of the in-state rival.

The next leader in receiving yards for Arizona State is running back Cam Skattebo, who had 35 catches for 468 yards and two touchdowns. So, it has been the Tyson show in the passing game all year as he has built a good relationship with quarterback Sam Leavitt.

For now, Arizona State is trying to get into the Playoff field, but either way, they are headed for a big bowl game. Unfortunately, Tyson will not suit up for the Sun Devils this season as he deals with his recovery from his injury.