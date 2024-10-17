Arkansas football received some positive news about their starting quarterback ahead of a huge game against LSU. Taylen Green is not listed on the injury report, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, and is a full go for Week 8. Green was able to get healthy through the team's bye week.

While the news is a great opening sign for a Razorbacks team that desperately needs to keep their momentum going in the competitive SEC. A 19-14 upset over Tennessee in their last game action before the break was a solid stepping stone. But if head coach Sam Pittman's squad can pull another rabbit out of the hat against another top-10 program.. Wow.

That would really open the door wide open for the remainder of their 2024-25 campaign, postseason included. Green needs to return to early-season form, as the junior QB's production has been on a downward spiral since September.

Arkansas football's Week 8 outlook

Arkansas will have their hands full with LSU's dynamic rushing attack, spearheaded by freshman Caden Durham, who is up to 422 total offensive yards in five appearances for the Tigers.

Green has been a quality leader for the Razorbacks this season, though he's been more of a game manager than primetime gunslinger. Pittman envisions Green to continue rolling with the first-team ahead of Saturday's 7 PM ET kickoff at Razorback Stadium.

“I have been encouraged about how he's practiced,” Pittman said on Wednesday, per Trey Biddy of HawgSports. “He's still not full speed yet. We certainly think there's a possibility that he can get there. We'll have to wait and see there. Obviously, we have two more practices and a walk, but I have been encouraged about his progression this week.”

Green has completed 107 passes on 189 attempts for 1,502 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He'll have to put together a statement outing in order to take down the current No. 8 team in the country.