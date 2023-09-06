Iconic actor Arnold Schwarzenegger nearly died due to a botched surgery, the Terminator revealed.

In a new YouTube video, Schwarzenegger recalled the surgery. This took place before he filmed Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). “I woke up and all of a sudden the doctors were in front of me saying, ‘I'm so sorry but it was unlike what we planned,” he said. “]The doctors said] we made a mistake and poked through the heart wall and had to open me up very quickly and to save [my] life.”

“I was really freaking out,” he added.

Luckily,Schwarzenegger recovered and is doing well four years later. He would go on to film Dark Fate, the sixth Terminator film, and reunite with Linda Hamilton's Sarah Conner.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an action movie icon known for his roles in the Terminator series, Total Recall, Predator, True Lies, and The Expendables. Coming up, he will star in Kung Fury 2 — the first film he's appeared in since Dark Fate.

On the TV side, Schwarzenegger was the subject of a self-titled Netflix docuseries, Arnold. The three-episode series chronicled his life and included the likes of Sylvester Stallone in it. His biggest project in recent years, though, is FUBAR.

The Netflix series was created by Nick Santora and stars Schwarzenegger in his first ever starring role in a scripted live-action TV series. It follows a father and daughter duo who are unaware that they're both CIA operatives. Once they do learn this about one another, they must team up and work through the typical father-daughter dynamic.