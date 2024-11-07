Following his domestic violence arrest, Artem Chigvintsev is alleging Nikki Garcia cost him $100,000.

TMZ obtained new court documents from Chigvintsev that dispute some of Garcia’s claims, including that he is still a working dancer after losing his Dancing with the Stars gig. Chigvintsev alleges that he “regularly picked up jobs on Saturdays and Sundays, and each project would last 20 weekends.”

However, once he was arrested, his job opportunities disappeared. Chigvintsev alleges that Garcia’s “false allegations” have cost him $100,000 in potential income.

“I also lost the social media promotion revenue, which [Garcia] continues to benefit from as she was more worried about her career when she lied to the police, than mine,” Chigvintsev says in the documents.

Artem Chigvintsev’s domestic violence arrest

The documents are the latest development in the story. Chigvintsev was previously arrested in August 2024 on felony domestic violence charges after a fight with Garcia. TMZ alleges that their son, Matteo, was present for the fight that occurred at their home in Napa, California.

While the Napa County District Attorney’s Office investigated the case, they did not criminally charge Chigvintsev. As TMZ notes, this was due to them feeling “the case could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Since then, Garcia filed for divorce from Chigvintsev. They are currently entrenched in a legal battle over assets and the custody of their son.

Who are Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia?

Chigvintsev was best known for his role on Dancing with the Stars. He was paired with Garcia during her appearance on Season 25 in 2017. He won the show once in Season 29 with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

After doing Dancing with the Stars together, Chigvintsev and Garcia got married in 2022. They got engaged in January 2020 before Garcia gave birth to their son. They later got married in August 2022.

Garcia is best known for her time in WWE as Nikki Bella. She made her main roster debut with her sister, Brie, as the Bella Twins. They stayed together as a tag team for years.

While they were primarily known as a tag team, both of the Bella Twins had individual success. Garcia held the Diva’s Championship twice in her career. One of her reigns lasted over 300 days, breaking AJ Lee’s record for the longest reign in the Divas Championship’s history.

They were also the main focus of the WWE’s reality series, Total Divas. The series debuted on July 28, 2013, and ran until December 10, 2019.

Since retiring from WWE, the Bella Twins were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. Both of the twins also made surprise appearances in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match.