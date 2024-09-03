Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, has initiated the search for a divorce lawyer following a serious altercation with her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, per TMZ. Sources close to the situation revealed that Garcia began reaching out to legal professionals on Friday, aiming to dissolve her marriage to the “Dancing With the Stars” pro. This development comes just days after Chigvintsev was arrested for felony domestic violence, stemming from an alleged attack that left Garcia with noticeable injuries.

The incident reportedly occurred after a heated argument between the couple. According to police reports, Chigvintsev was detained following the altercation, which prompted his release on bail shortly after. The couple’s four-year-old son, Matteo, has been staying with Garcia, who has opted not to wear her wedding ring since the incident. Observers noted her absence of the ring during her recent public appearance at a hot dog eating contest in Las Vegas, where she co-hosted the event for a Netflix special.

Garcia’s decision to consult with divorce attorneys came shortly after she was seen boarding a private plane with Matteo, heading from California to Las Vegas. Despite the personal turmoil, she has requested privacy for her and her family’s well-being during this difficult period. A representative for Garcia emphasized the need for respect and discretion as she navigates through this private matter.

Meanwhile, Chigvintsev is reportedly staying away from the family home and residing at a friend’s place. The couple, who first met in 2017 on “Dancing With the Stars,” had celebrated their second wedding anniversary just before the alleged incident. Their relationship, which began after Garcia’s split from John Cena, now faces significant challenges as they confront the fallout from this public and painful episode.

Garcia’s Next Steps and Public Appearances

In the wake of these events, Nikki Garcia has maintained a low profile, focusing on her son and her personal well-being. The search for a divorce lawyer marks a pivotal step as she prepares for the next chapter of her life. The public and media attention surrounding the situation underscores the complexities involved in high-profile personal matters. As Garcia seeks to navigate through this challenging time, her priority remains the stability and privacy of her family.