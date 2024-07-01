The Houston Astros will begin a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at the Rogers Centre. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make an Astros-Blue Jays prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Astros-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. Yariel Rodriguez

Hunter Brown (5-5) with a 4.37 ERA

Last Start: Brown tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking three in a win over the Colorado Rockies in his last outing.

2024 Road Splits: Brown has not been good on the road, going 2-3 with a 5.87 ERA over seven starts away from Minute Maid Park.

Yariel Rodriguez (0-2) with a 5.94 ERA

Last Start: Rodriguez only went one inning in a suspended game in his last outing. But he had struggled in the previous outing, allowing four earned runs through 1 1/3 innings.

2024 Home Splits: Rodriguez is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA through two starts at Rogers Centre this season.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Blue Jays Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -144

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Astros vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 PM ET/12:07 PM PT

TV: SportsNet

TV: SportsNet

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros have been awful for the majority of the season. However, things have changed recently, and they have gone 9-1 over their past 10 games, which has put them in earshot of the wildcard race. This has been partially attributed to the improved offense.

The Astros are the best team in the majors regarding batting average. Additionally, they are seventh in on-base percentage, 12th in runs, eighth in home runs, and fifth in slugging percentage. Their players have started to heat up, which has propelled the Astros back into the playoff race.

Jose Altuve is still a great hitter and continues to slug the baseball. Likewise, he has done well against Toronto, batting .325 with 68 hits, seven home runs, 23 RBIs, and 35 runs over 51 games. Alex Bregman has also been excellent this season and against the Jays. Ultimately, he is hitting .298 with 51 hits, nine home runs, 28 RBIs, and 34 runs over 44 games.

Yordan Alvarez remains a power threat and will definitely attempt to slam the baseball into right-field seats. He is batting .295 with 31 hits, nine home runs, 21 RBIs, and 24 runs over 28 games against the Jays. Yandy Diaz will look to make things happen in this one. Significantly, he is hitting .281 with 57 hits, seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 28 runs over 61 games against the Jays.

But the Astros' pitching has been atrocious this season. Unfortunately, a once elite starting rotation has not leveled up, and the bullpen has also struggled.

The Astros will cover the spread if the offense can jump on Rodriguez early. Then, they need Brown to avoid making mistakes against the best hitters in this lineup.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Everything that can go wrong has gone wrong this season for the Blue Jays. Unfortunately, they are just 38-44 and hovering in last place in the American League East. Some of that can be attributed to a lineup that is not dangerous anymore.

The Blue Jays are 19th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in runs. Moreover, they are just 25th in home runs and 19th in slugging percentage. They need their three best hitters to do better.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing well enough, but he could always do more. Also, he is batting .280 with 78 hits, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, and 31 runs over 73 games against the Astros. Bo Bichette has struggled this season. Moreover, he is also hitting just .219 with 21 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs, and 12 runs over 24 games. George Springer has had a long career that started with the Astros. However, he has struggled against his old team, batting just .115 with six hits, four home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs over 15 games against Houston.

The Jays are also awful on the mound. Unfortunately, they rank just 22nd in team ERA. The backend of the bullpen is also struggling, and Toronto has been easier to hit against than other teams.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Rodriguez can get out of the first few innings unharmed. Then, Guerrero, Bichette, and Springer need to batter the baseball.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Astros have been hot lately. Conversely, the Jays have not. The Astros are 17-20 against the spread on the road. Furthermore, the Jays are just 15-25 against the spread at home. Brown has been bad on the road. However, Rodriguez is such a wildcard that no one knows what he will do. But the Astros also have the better offense. Therefore, expect them to pound away and find a way to clobber the baseball to cover the spread.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+116)