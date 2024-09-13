ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

J.T. Ginn will take the mound for the Athletics in game one of their series with the White Sox on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-White Sox prediction and pick.

Athletics-White Sox Projected Starters

J.T. Ginn vs. Garrett Crochet

J.T. Ginn (2-3) with a 4.58 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: J.T. Ginn allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: J.T. Ginn has seen limited action on the road with a 0-0 record a 7.20 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP in 5 innings of action.

Garrett Crochet (6-11) with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Garrett Crochet allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over two innings to take the loss versus the Red Sox on Saturday.

2024 Home Splits: Garrett Crochet has been much better at home than on the road despite his 4-7 record has a a 3.36 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-White Sox Odds

Oakland Athletics: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -130

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How to Watch Athletics vs. White Sox

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Oakland Athletics head to Chicago to face the struggling White Sox on Friday, all eyes will be on the pitching matchup between J.T. Ginn and Garrett Crochet. Despite being the road team, the A's have a strong chance of coming away with a victory in this contest.

Ginn, making just his fourth major league start, has shown impressive poise and command in his brief time with Oakland. His sinker-slider combination has proven effective in inducing weak contact and ground balls, which could play well in the hitter-friendly confines of Guaranteed Rate Field. In his last outing, Ginn demonstrated his potential by striking out five Tigers over five innings, showcasing his ability to keep batters off-balance.

While Crochet has been a bright spot for the White Sox this season, the team's overall struggles may weigh heavily on their performance. Chicago's dismal 33-115 record has created a challenging environment, potentially affecting player morale and on-field execution.

The Athletics' offense, led by the surging Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler, has shown flashes of potential and could capitalize on any mistakes from Crochet or the White Sox bullpen. Oakland's young lineup has been gaining valuable experience throughout the season, and their hunger to prove themselves could give them an edge against a demoralized Chicago squad.

Additionally, the A's bullpen has been more consistent lately, which could prove crucial in the later innings if the game remains close. With the White Sox struggling in all facets of the game, Oakland's balanced approach and Ginn's promising arm give them a solid chance to secure a road victory on Friday night.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the struggling Chicago White Sox prepare to host the Oakland Athletics on Friday, there's a glimmer of hope for the home team in the form of their ace, Garrett Crochet. Despite the White Sox's dismal 31-107 record, Crochet has been a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season.

Crochet, the 25-year-old left-hander, has been nothing short of spectacular in recent outings. His last start against the Mets showcased his dominance, as he tied a White Sox franchise and American League record by striking out the first seven batters he faced[1]. This performance underscores Crochet's potential to be a game-changer against the Athletics.

The young hurler's arsenal, featuring a high-90s fastball and a devastating slider, should prove challenging for the A's lineup. Crochet's ability to generate swings and misses, evidenced by his 191 strikeouts this season (third in the AL), gives him a significant edge over the less experienced J.T. Ginn.

While the White Sox's offense has struggled, they'll be facing a pitcher making just his fourth major league start. This inexperience could work in Chicago's favor, potentially allowing their bats to come alive and provide much-needed run support for Crochet.

Moreover, the White Sox will be eager to snap their losing streak and avoid further embarrassment in what has become a historically bad season. The motivation to perform in front of their home crowd could spark a competitive fire that's been largely absent this year.

Although the Athletics have shown flashes of promise in their rebuild, the combination of Crochet's dominant pitching and the White Sox's desperation for a win makes Chicago the favorite in this matchup. Look for Crochet to deliver another stellar performance and lead the White Sox to a rare victory.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick

In Friday's matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox, expect a closely contested battle with pitching taking center stage. Garrett Crochet's electric stuff will likely overpower the A's lineup early, racking up strikeouts and keeping Oakland off the scoreboard. However, J.T. Ginn's sinker-slider combination should induce plenty of ground balls, limiting damage against a struggling White Sox offense. As the game progresses, Oakland's more robust bullpen may give them an edge in the later innings. While Chicago desperately needs a win, the A's have shown more consistency lately. Oakland just ekes out a narrow victory, with a late-inning rally against the White Sox bullpen proving the difference.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Oakland Athletics ML (-130), Under 7.5 (-106)