Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay found himself in the spotlight not just for his stellar performance on the pitch but also for his unexpected callout to rapper Kanye West, reported by GOAL. Depay's standout display in Atletico's thrilling comeback victory against Inter Milan captured attention, but it was his peculiar message directed at West that raised eyebrows.
Following West's presence at the first leg between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at San Siro, Depay took to Instagram to deliver his message to the hip-hop icon. In a bold and somewhat cryptic statement, Depay suggested that West “chose the wrong team to f*ck with.” He further urged West to “drop a song for our stadium,” leaving fans intrigued by the meaning behind his words.
Depay's Instagram story featured a compilation of his impressive moments during the second-leg clash at the Wanda Metropolitano, set to the background music of ‘Carnival,' a track that West premiered on his new album ‘Vultures 1' alongside Ty Dolla Sign. The choice of music added an additional layer of significance to Depay's message, sparking speculation among fans about the nature of his callout to West.
West's recent involvement with Inter Milan goes beyond mere attendance at matches. He sampled chants from the club's ultras for two songs in his latest album ‘Vultures 1,' establishing a unique connection with the Italian club's fan base, who were officially credited in the album's credits list. This connection between Kanye West and Inter Milan added further intrigue to Depay's callout, hinting at potential underlying motivations behind his message.
As for Memphis Depay, he will now shift his focus back to the football field after his standout performance in the Atletico jersey. With his eyes set on the upcoming match against his former club Barcelona, Depay will aim to secure a spot in Diego Simeone's starting lineup on Sunday, March 17, as he continues to make waves both on and off the pitch.