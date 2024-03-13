Drake appears to have fired back at Kanye West's recent diss with a dose of humor, using a classic 50 Cent meme to clap back at the Vultures artist, Complex reports.
The drama unfolded after Kanye took to social media to celebrate his track “Carnival” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 100. However, in a somewhat unexpected turn, he included a side of shade, calling out Drake for “taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out,” presumably referring to Lil Durk joining Drake and J. Cole on the Big As The What? tour.
Kanye's post didn't go unnoticed by Drake, who responded by sharing a vintage clip of 50 Cent questioning why he's being dissed by Floyd Mayweather. The clip features Fif hilariously asking, “I'm like, what he say f–k me for?” Drake's choice to use this meme as a response sparked speculation that he was subtly addressing Kanye's diss.
Drake responds to Ye's IG post of him saying “f*ck Drake” with 50 Cent's iconic video:
“Why he say f*ck me for?” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Kkoy5kkrIt
— WhatsOnRap (@WhatsOnRap_) March 13, 2024
The relationship between Kanye and Drake has been complex, marked by periods of collaboration and tension. While they were once friendly collaborators, their dynamic soured towards the end of the 2010s, with tensions escalating, particularly after Pusha T, a close collaborator of Kanye, engaged in a public feud with Drizzy, including a widely publicized diss track.
Despite rumors of a truce in late 2021, Kanye's recent post reignited the feud, prompting Drake's witty response. By humorously using the 50 Cent meme, The Boy managed to cleverly address the diss while injecting a lighthearted tone into the situation.
As fans eagerly await further developments in this ongoing saga, Drake's humorous comeback serves as a reminder of his quick wit and ability to navigate through the complexities of hip-hop beefs with style.