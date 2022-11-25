Published November 25, 2022

Auburn football has had quite the week. Not only are the Tigers preparing for the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they’ve also been the subject of rumors alongside Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who was (prematurely) reported to be their next head coach.

Amid the challenge of preparing for ‘Bama and the nonstop Kiffin rumors, Auburn football stuck it to LSU, swiping 4-star recruit and defensive lineman Darron Reed, according to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports.

In a tweet posted on his account, Reed said, “1000% committed all recruiting is shut down WDE.” The ‘WDE’ represents the rallying cry of Auburn football fans.

They’ll have plenty of reason to be saying that now after Reed flipped his recruitment from LSU football. Reed noted the “connection” he felt to Auburn, as well as the “loud” environment at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ironically enough, Reed was at Auburn football’s game against LSU earlier this year, a contest won by the latter squad.

The no. 40 overall prospect in the 2023 class acknowledged that he grew close to Auburn football interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams during the recruiting process.

Of course, given the Lane Kiffin rumors, among others, there’s a real chance that Williams won’t be pacing the sidelines next year.

When asked about how a potential coaching change could affect his attitude towards Auburn football, Reed offered this response, per On3 Sports.

“It’s gonna be strong and positive, regardless of who they bring in.”

There you have it. Darron Reed is going to ride with the Auburn Tigers no matter what. It’s a huge development for the program during an uncertain time.