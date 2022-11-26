Published November 26, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Hugh Freeze has emerged as the frontrunner for the Auburn football head coach job. The Tigers’ search has been a wild ride, as it was prematurely reported that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was going to step down and take the job, a report that drew both amusing and frustrated reactions from Kiffin. But the Ole Miss coach appears to be out of the running, opening the door for Liberty’s Freeze.

Not only is Hugh Freeze the frontrunner, but it appears that Auburn has had their eyes on the Liberty head coach for some time now. Freeze and the Tigers have been in discussion with Freeze for weeks, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Thamel adds that Auburn football won’t make an official offer to Hugh Freeze until after the Iron Bowl. However, the two sides have discussed contract length and numbers for more than a week.

Kiffin was believed to be the frontrunner for the job, though the Ole Miss coach called reports that he would step down from Ole Miss to take the Auburn football job “false.”

He even held a meeting with his players to confirm that he would not be going anywhere.

That opened the door for Hugh Freeze, who has had quite a career at Liberty.

In four seasons as the Flames head coach, Freeze has won eight or more games in each year, securing bowl game wins in each of the last three seasons.

That’s good news for an Auburn football team that hasn’t had a double-digit win season since 2017. With Hugh Freeze likely to be their next head coach, it’s a trend that will soon change.