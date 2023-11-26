The coach offered a quizzical response when asked why a backup punt returner was on the field at such a crucial point of the game.

It should be no surprise that Auburn football fans are perplexed about how a backup player was at the center of a crucial turnover that led to Alabama's wild victory in the annual Iron Bowl Saturday. But the fact that the team's head coach is confused is a different story.

Auburn receiver Koy Moore muffed a fourth-quarter punt return, ending the Tigers' opportunity to upset their in-state rivals. Moore was on the field to take the punt instead of Keionte Scott, who has been the Tigers' primary punt returner throughout the regular season. The reasons Moore was out there in place of Scott were unclear after the game.

“I'll have to ask (special teams coordinator) Tanner (Burns),” Freeze said postgame, according to a report by Nathan King of 24/7 Sports. “It would have to be Keionte must have taken himself out.”

“I don't think any coach has the words,” Freeze said of Moore's fumble. ”You tell them you love them, that we'll learn from it and get through it, but it's going to hurt. There's no way around it, and you're going to have to walk through the hurt.”

After the fumble, Alabama would go on to commit a miraculous 4th and 31 conversation — using a play reportedly called “Grave Digger” to clinch the win in stunning fashion.

Alabama is set to face Georgia in the SEC Championship game next Saturday, December 2nd, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Auburn football team will await to see which bowl game they'll play in. It is a small solace for Freeze, who finishes his first year leading the program with a 6-6 record.