Former Disney Channel and Austin & Ally star Laura Marano spilled on being vulnerable on her new debut album, I May Be An Actress, but I Can't Fake How I Feel.

Speaking to Pop Crave, Marano talked about the pressure she feels from her fanbase. “I am honestly so grateful,” Marano said of her dedicated fanbase. “I also feel the responsibility to give my fans the best parts of myself that I can offer. The thing is, with this album, I realized that maybe the best parts of me to offer are the parts that are the scariest to give.”

She continued, “I'm usually not very vulnerable when it comes to my public image (and even personally, to be honest). I have a lot of walls up that are there for a variety of reasons; but with this album, I am so honest and personal. I truly just put my entire heart into all 23 songs, because I really wanted to share it with my fans.”

Laura Marano has first gained recognition for her role in Austin & Ally. She played the role for the entirety of its Disney Channel run from 2011-2016. Marano also had roles in other Disney Channel series and movies including Fish Hooks, Liv and Maddie, Bad Hair Day, and Girl Meets World.

Additionally, Marano has starred in films including Lady Bird, The War with Grandpa, The Royal Treatment, and Choose Love.

On the music side, Marano has released a number of singles and EPs. However, I May Be An Actress, but I Can't Fake How I Feel is her debut studio album.

I May Be An Actress, but I Can't Fake How I Feel is out now.