If you didn't know that Cindy Crawford's daughter, the model Kaia Gerber, was dating Austin Butler, the Oscar-nominated actor for his Elvis portrayal, you do now — the two were spotted kissing outside the Highland Park bowling alley in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert might want to take notes — outside a bowling alley at night is a far more acceptable and tasteful place to show some PDA on a date night than a family musical.

According to Us Weekly, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have been dating for almost two years and are “very secure” in their relationship. An inside source told the magazine “Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years. They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by.”

For Kaia, that career has included following in her famous mother's modeling footsteps. Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber share a striking resemblance. For Butler, his career is taking off thanks to his portrayal as the King; although he famously found it difficult to break character and was lampooned for continuing to speak in his “Elvis voice” during awards season.

Despite the couple's “packed schedules,” Us' source claims the two “spend as much time together as they can.”

“Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye,” explained the source, “they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way.”

Butler is apparently very close with Gerber's famous parents, Crawford and Rande Gerber. “They’re looking forward to spending the holidays together,” explains the insider. “And Kaia loves that her family gets along so well with Austin. He’s joined them on several vacations and he’s definitely a part of the family.”

No word on whether Butler sang All Shook Up after getting a strike while bowling, but it seems likely he belted Return to Sender as the ball passed through the gutter return. He undoubtedly did a rendition of Don't Be Cruel when Kaia suggested they bowl without bumpers, and if he didn't type her name into the bowling screen as Priscilla, I'd be shocked.