It sounds like Thanos actor Josh Brolin (Brothers) isn't done with his Avengers sparring partner Robert Downey Jr. and wants to return in Secret Wars.

Speaking to Collider at New York Comic Con, Brolin admitted his desire to play Thanos again in Avengers: Secret Wars under the right circumstances. He said he would do anything that the Russo brothers asked him to. However, nothing is set in stone.

“I'm not kidding — there's a thing with playing Thanos,” Brolin said. “It's like, ‘Oh, they're gonna bring Thanos back.' It's like Sicario; it has to be right. It's like Ryan Reynolds and I talking about Taylor Swift, and we should be talking about Deadpool 4.

“But we go back and forth. Again, it's what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you're going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do,” he continued.

So, it is not a done deal, but it sounds like Josh Brolin could play Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in an upcoming Avengers movie. Perhaps he will share the screen with Downey once again, who played Thanos' arch nemesis Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Starting in 2015, Brolin started playing Thanos in the MCU. He made a cameo in the mid-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron before having a bigger role in Infinity War and Endgame. Thanos was the big bad that culminated the first era of the MCU.

Additionally, Brolin has had another Marvel role. He starred in Deadpool 2 as Cable alongside Ryan Reynolds. However, he did not return for the 2023 sequel.

Since then, Brolin has starred in Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies, Flag Day, and Brothers. Coming up, he will star in Rian Johnson's third installment in the Knives Out series, Wake Up Dead Man.

What are Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars?

The upcoming fifth and sixth Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars will feature the returns of the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr. These announcements were made at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), with Downey playing Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.

Previously, Downey was the anchor of the MCU. He played Iron Man since the MCU's inaugural movie in 2008. He continued reprising the role in two more solo movies and four Avengers movies. Downey also had several small appearances in other projects, including The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Both Doomsday and Secret Wars will take place towards the end of Phase Six of the MCU. Doomsday will come almost a year after The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Secret Wars will follow a year after that.

In between them, the fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man will be released on July 24, 2026. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the upcoming sequel, which will star Holland and Zendaya.

Phase Six of the MCU is one of the shorter ones. It currently has four movies slated with release dates. Blade was recently taken off the release schedule, and it is unclear when it will come out.