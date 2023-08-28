If you took pictures of yourself naked this weekend and then chased after a squirrel you're probably either a toddler hopped up on sugar who got a hold of his parents' cell phone… or Bad Bunny. The singer is going viral for not one but two curious Instagram posts — one in which he took a nude self-portrait (although he's obscured by shadows), and another where he followed a squirrel with what appears to be Kendall Jenner by his side in the background.

No word on whether the two photos are related — but it's entirely possible the squirrel accidentally came across Bad Bunny during his nude selfie photo shoot, didn't want to get caught in a thirst trap and was fleeing the scene, only to be filmed anyway.

The self-exhibitionist post is notable not so much because of anything Bad Bunny did as much as what his followers did with the photo afterward. Bad Bunny appears to have had some fun with lighting effects on his photo app, making the brightness of the display as low as possible to keep the pic “tasteful”. Unsurprisingly, throngs of his followers then moved the brightness bar to the opposite end of the spectrum after it was posted to shed some light on what Bad Bunny was hiding in the shadows. Real classy, you guys. Can't a social media-savvy pop star just take a casual nude photo in the shadows without it becoming a whole thing? Apparently not. (And sidebar, Bad Bunny must be terrible at hide and seek — a hundred bucks says he's that guy who just stands right in the middle of a room and turns out the lights, then is found instantly when the seeker flips the light switch on).

The squirrel post is rather more nuanced, as it seems to further the narrative that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are dating. In this post, Bad Bunny and a woman with a very Kendall Jenner-ish voice are filming a cute squirrel as it scurries toward some plants. The woman — who since we never actually see we'll call Shmendall Flenner — is beckoning the squirrel over, at which point a concerned Bunny shows he has a sensitive, non-Bad side by warning his lady friend, “Mami, be careful.” Shmendall Flenner then surmises that Bad Bunny is simply worried about the prospect of the squirrel having rabies. But no, in a shocking plot twist — and spoiler alert here — it turns out what Bad Bunny was actually warning about were mosquitoes in the vicinity. Then the video abruptly ends because its poignant message had been succinctly and yet fully delivered. Bad Bunny was able to promote his agenda for capturing on film that most rare, exquisite and illusive of Earth's creatures — the mighty squirrel — while also warning about the hazards of that blood-sucking, itch-inducing pest of the summer — the evil mosquito. Either that, or Bad Bunny just wanted to drop another hint that he was dating Kendall Jenner and this clip had her voice in the background. Regardless of the artist's motivations, true social media art fell from the heavens this weekend and we are forever grateful.