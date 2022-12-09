By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Baker Mayfield had reason to be in a good mood. After joining the Los Angeles Rams a little over 48 hours ago, Mayfield improbably led the team to a comeback victory down 16-3 on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Afterwards, Mayfield was in such a good mood that he told the media an amusing story about teammate Van Jefferson, who hauled in the game-winning score. Here’s Mayfield’s story, per CBS Sports.

“I was trying to get him to come to Oklahoma, he wouldn’t text or call back… he owes me one.”

Baker Mayfield said that he was “trying to get him to come to Oklahoma.” Jefferson, a former 4-star recruit, was apparently wooed by Mayfield, whose alma mater is Oklahoma.

But the Rams quarterback hilariously said that Jefferson never returned his calls or text messages, leading him to say that the wideout “owes him one.”

Jefferson himself confirmed the story on Twitter, saying “true story.”

Well, all is likely forgiven now, as Baker Mayfield looked Jefferson’s way with the game on the line- and the two had barely had any time to forge any kind of chemistry on the field.

Clearly, they didn’t need such time, given their Thursday Night Football performances vs. the Raiders.

And off-field chemistry won’t take much time either, judging by this amusing story.

The Rams were sparked by Baker Mayfield’s stunning performance on Thursday. You could see it in the reactions of his new teammates.

Van Jefferson might owe Baker Mayfield one after the way he led this team to victory.