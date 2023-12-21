Bam Margera had a wild 2023, and he's ending it with love

After a tumultuous period marked by struggles with substance abuse and erratic behavior, Bam Margera, known for his stint on “Jackass,” has announced his engagement to girlfriend Dannii Marie, TMZ announces. Margera, who has battled substance abuse publicly in recent years, shared the news of the proposal to Marie, his partner of six months, expressing their strong bond as a team.

“We’re just a really good team,” Margera told Us Weekly, highlighting the newfound structure and support in their relationship. The couple had been dating for six months before Margera decided to propose, keeping the engagement relatively low-key, only sharing the news with a select few.

This positive turn comes amidst Margera's strides toward sobriety, marking 100 days sober and counting. He has reconnected with activities like working out and skateboarding while also gaining monitored visits to see his son Phoenix.

Reflecting on his transformation, Margera emphasized the contrast between his previous chaotic lifestyle and his current structured routine. “Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding,” he explained, highlighting the sense of purpose in his days, which he now shares with Marie.

Their romance began in June when Marie became an instrumental figure in Margera's journey toward sobriety. She stood by him throughout detox and played a pivotal role in his healing process, fostering an environment conducive to recovery. “She’s everything I’ve ever asked for — I couldn’t ask for anything more. We are a perfect team,” Margera expressed gratefully.

This engagement signifies a positive turn for Margera, whose tumultuous year included a 5150 psychiatric hold and public incidents involving erratic behavior. However, with Marie's support and their shared commitment, Margera is embracing a newfound stability and embarking on a promising chapter in his life.