Barbie director Greta Gerwig had an emotional response to Ryan Gosling's birthday gift.

In a video posted on the Barbie social media pages, a flash mob of Barbies and Kens approach Gerwig and perform “I'm Just Ken” from the film's soundtrack. They then segue into Dua Lipa's “Dance the Night” from the soundtrack.

The post's caption reads: “As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan [Gosling] sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta's birthday with all the feelings!!”

“That was so beautiful,” Gerwig said. “Who are you?” she asked whilst wiping tears away.

Greta Gerwig had quite a lot to celebrate this weekend. She celebrated her birthday on August 4 and Barbie finally crossed the $1 billion mark just 17 days into its theatrical run. Since coming out during the “Barbenheimer” weekend, Barbie has dominated headlines. Its opening weekend gross was the highest ever by a film solely directed by a woman. Soon after, Barbie became the overall highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman — beating out Wonder Woman.

Throughout her career, Gerwig has done it all including writing, acting in, and directing films. Some of her acting credits include roles in her real-life partner Noah Baumbach's films such as Frances Ha and White Noise. She also voiced a character in Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs. As a director, Gerwig has directed four films (three solo), including coming-of-age classic Lady Bird and the 2019 Oscar-winning adaptation of Little Women. Coming up, she will co-write Marc Webb's Snow White live-action remake for Disney.

Barbie is in theaters now.