Ariana Greenblatt plays a pivotal role in Barbie, but the actress revealed how she manifested her way into the Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-led film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Greenblatt shared that she has a list of actors she would like to work with. “They're all in Barbie and Borderlands,” she revealed.

“Margot, Kevin [Hart], Kate [McKinnon], all of them have been my dream team,” Greenblatt said. “I mean, Ryan Gosling? I don’t even know what my life is.”

She has already made her way through that list — and she's only 15. Don't worry — she has a plan for the future. “I’ll have to make a new list and manifest that into reality,” she joked.

Ariana Greenblatt is just 15 but has had a career most dream of. She got her start in 2015 appearing in the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie and the film A Bad Moms Christmas. A few years later, Greenblatt played the younger version of Zoe Saldaña's Gamora in the MCU's Avengers: Infinity War tentpole. Earlier this year, she starred in the apocalyptic sci-fi film from the creators of A Quiet Place, 65. Adam Driver, an Oscar-nominated actor, also starred in that film.

Coming up, Greenblatt will star in the Borderlands film as Tiny Tina. Similar to Barbie, Borderlands features an A-list ensemble. Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis are just a few of the names in the film. It will serve as an adaptation of the popular video game. Eli Roth (Cabin Fever) will direct the film based on a script he co-wrote with Joe Cromble.

Barbie is in theaters now.