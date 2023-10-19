FC Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, and sporting director, Deco, have confirmed that a special farewell match will be held in honor of the club's legendary figure, Lionel Messi, once the renovation of the Spotify Camp Nou is complete. This announcement follows the Argentine's emotional departure from Barcelona in 2021 and subsequent success with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi's departure from the Catalans in 2021 left fans and the footballing world in shock, as he had been a club symbol for over two decades. Despite promises from Laporta during his campaign for re-election as president, financial constraints forced the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Speculations about his potential return to Barcelona arose when his two-year deal with PSG was set to expire.

Opting against a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal in the Middle East, Messi chose to continue his career in the MLS with Inter Miami, where he has excelled. Although he initially dismissed rumors of a loan return to Barcelona during the MLS off-season, recent developments suggest that the World Cup winner will likely return to Camp Nou again.

In an interview with Brazilian football newspaper Lance, Deco confirmed the plans for a “farewell game” for Messi at Barcelona, emphasizing his status as one of the club's greatest idols. In a separate appearance on El Mati de Catalunya Radio, Laporta shared potential dates for the match, mentioning June 2026, coinciding with the completion of the Spotify Camp Nou renovation, and November 2024 as significant options.

Laporta also reflected on the circumstances surrounding Messi's departure and revealed that Barcelona had proposed his return for the current season. Still, the Argentine icon preferred the less pressured environment of Inter Miami. Despite the departure, Laporta expressed the club's deep appreciation for Messi and their commitment to paying tribute to the football icon.

The news of Messi's farewell match at Camp Nou has generated immense excitement among fans, offering the opportunity to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of football's all-time greats in the colors of FC Barcelona.