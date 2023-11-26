Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda will retain his job despite yet another disappointing season following the loss to West Virginia

Despite a disappointing 3-9 season for the Baylor Bears, head coach Dave Aranda will not face termination, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ. Aranda, who has been at the helm for four seasons, will return for a fifth despite a challenging run that saw Baylor football finish 9-16 since their Big 12 Championship win in 2021.

Their lackluster season concluded with a 34-31 loss to West Virginia in Waco. Baylor football entered the game as 11.5-point underdogs. This defeat marked the end of a downward trend for the team, following a 6-7 record in the previous season. Despite the team's struggles, the decision to retain Aranda signals a commitment to stability and a belief in the coach's ability to rebound from a challenging stretch.

In the aftermath of the disappointing season, Aranda addressed questions about his future with Baylor football, per Pete Mundo of Heartland College Sports. He acknowledged ongoing discussions with Athletic Director Mack Rhoades, expressing gratitude for the honesty and openness in their talks. Aranda emphasized his commitment to the program, stating, “I feel like this is a great fit for me. I feel like this is something I care about very deeply.” The head coach expressed a strong desire to improve and acknowledged the support he feels from the community.

The decision to retain Aranda reflects a balance between acknowledging the team's struggles and showing faith in the coach's ability to lead a turnaround. As Aranda enters his fifth season, the focus will undoubtedly be on addressing the challenges that led to the disappointing performance and working towards a more successful future for the Baylor football program.