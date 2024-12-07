Baylor football quarterback Dequan Finn is making moves to try and stay eligible. Finn is applying for a medical redshirt so he can return to college football in 2025, per 247 Sports. Finn was sidelined for the most of the 2024 season with an injury.

Finn was the 2023 MAC conference MVP, when he was the quarterback at Toledo. He transferred to Baylor for the 2024 campaign, but played in only three games. The quarterback was one of the most sought after players in the transfer portal, before the 2024 football season.

Baylor football had a great 2024 season, which saw the team win six games in a row to finish 8-4. The Bears ignited their offense half way through the year, which is music to the ears of head coach Dave Aranda.

The Bears are waiting to hear who their bowl opponent will be for 2024.

Baylor football had a great year under Dave Aranda

Baylor coach Aranda entered the 2024 season on the hot seat. The Bears struggled through the 2023 season, finishing just 3-9 in the Big 12. Expectations and pressure were applied to the head coach, who won a conference championship in 2021. Baylor seemed extremely close to firing Aranda, after the 2023 struggles spilled over into 2024.

Aranda found a new offensive coordinator in Jake Spavital, who then got the offense going. Baylor football scored at least 35 points in five of the team's last six games. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson lifted the offense during those games, stepping in for the injured Finn.

If Finn does get another year of college eligibility, it will be interesting to see if he returns to Baylor. Robertson has done a great job of leading the offense. Robertson passed for 2,626 yards this season and 26 touchdown passes, to just seven interceptions. In the team's last game against Kansas, the gunslinger threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

Finn is also a strong quarterback, so Aranda will have a problem on his hands in 2025 if the two are still on the roster. The Toledo transfer is a dual-threat quarterback who can run and pass equally efficiently. Finn threw for more than 2,000 yards in his last three seasons at Toledo. He also threw 63 touchdowns in those seasons.

Baylor has also had a solid season on defense. The Bears got multiple players on the All-Big 12 First Team this season. That includes linebackers Matt Jones and Keaton Thomas, as well as punter Palmer Williams.

Baylor football is 8-4 on the season. The squad finished the year with a 6-3 conference mark.