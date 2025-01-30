Baylor football scored a massive recruiting win from its own backyard Thursday. Plus thwarted off in-state pursuer and College Football Playoff qualifier Texas to land a four-star cornerback.

The Bears and head coach Dave Aranda locked in a verbal commitment from Jamarion Vincent, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder placed Baylor, Texas and the Bears' Big 12 rival Kansas State on his final short list. But Aranda and the Bears keep the local Waco talent home.

“Baylor is doing something special and I’m ready to be a part of it,” Vincent told Fawcett.

Vincent stars for Connelly High in Waco. Outside of the Longhorns, TCU and Houston were two other power conference representatives from the Lonestar State recruiting Vincent.

Is Baylor putting together strong 2026 class compared to Texas?

Aranda and company were handed another year thanks to their late 2024 charge. The Bears went 6-1 the rest of the year after starting 2-4.

Now their momentum has carried over into the recruiting trail for the 2026 class. Baylor ranks No. 16 overall in On3.com's team recruiting rankings for the '26 class. But that ranking places them significantly higher than the Longhorns.

Texas stands at No. 43 for the '26 class by the outlet. Of course, recruiting rankings change over time as recruits can't sign and fax their letter of intent until the early December signing period. Or come February as well. Still, Aranda and Baylor are off to a great start in building the next recruiting class.

Baylor has six total verbal commits so far. Vincent rises as the first defensive pledge for the longtime defense coach Aranda. The new CB commit is also one of two Waco talents planning to stay home — as Baylor landed University High wide receiver Landon Smith just one day prior to Vincent's verbal decision.

Baylor also has four-star Ryelan Morris committed to the Bears. Morris stars for Honey Grove High in Texas and committed back in July 2024.