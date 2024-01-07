Five key players the Chicago Bears should target in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Chicago Bears have clinched the No. 1 pick in the draft thanks to the Carolina Panthers losing 26-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bears were already set to have two picks in the draft thanks to the Panthers trading up last season to select quarterback Bryce Young. Not only did Chicago get wide receiver D.J. Moore from that trade, but now they're adding in the No. 1 overall pick. On top of this, the Bears currently have the 10th pick as well. Their second pick still has the potential to move depending on how Week 18 shakes out.

Outside of the first round, the Bears are still scheduled to have high picks in each round of the draft. This positioning should also give them ample leverage if they'd like to trade up for anyone.

So who should the Bears target in this draft? Not a quarterback. Justin Fields has shown enough in the second half of the season to justify passing on one of the talented first round passers like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Now, if the Bears do decide to go in another direction at quarterback, than Maye or Williams would be the options.

The Bears can use help at receiver, along the offensive and defensive lines and in the secondary. Here are five players Chicago should target in the upcoming draft.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. — Ohio State

With the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears should go Marvin Harrison Jr. The duo of D.J. Moore and Harrison would be incredible for Justin Fields and the Bears offense, and would give defensive coordinators nightmares when trying to figure out who to cover. Harrison put up 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season while winning the prestigious Biletnikoff award. Combine that with the 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns Moore has added in his first season with Chicago, and the Bears could easily have the NFL's best receiving duo.

If the Bears decide to pass on Harrison with the first pick, they still could grab another top receiver like Washington's Rome Odunze or LSU's Malik Nabers with their second pick, who were both runner-ups for the Biletnikoff award. The Bears could also opt for Georgia standout tight end Brock Bowers, though the Bears do already have a strong tight end option in Cole Kmet.

2. Dallas Turner/Kool-Aid McKinstry — Alabama

Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry are two of the top defensive prospects in this draft. Turner takes a slight edge in terms of need for the Bears since Chicago finished with the second-fewest sacks on the season. Even though the Bears have one of the NFL's best run defenses and added in Montez Sweat, they still need help getting to the quarterback. Turner, who had 10 sacks in his 2023 campaign with the Crimson Tide, could certainly fill that need.

Outside of Turner, the Bears could opt to take one of the top corners in Kool-Aid McKinstry. Though Chicago has stud corner Jaylon Johnson, adding another key player to the secondary wouldn't hurt.

3. Tackles Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

Alt and Fashanu are considered two of the top offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears went tackle last year when they selected Darnell Wright in the first round, but they need more help, which either of these could do. Either Alt or Fashanu would be great choices for the Bears' second pick in round one if available.