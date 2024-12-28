During Thursday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, Kirk Herbstreit didn't hold back when discussing Caleb Williams' outlook after his first 16 games as an NFL quarterback.

“I think the thing that remains to be seen— and only time will tell —is if he understands what it takes to be an NFL quarterback as far as the preparation, as far as first guy there, last guy leaving,” Herbstreit said, as Williams and the Bears' offense struggled mightily on Thursday night. “And I'm not suggesting he's not doing those things, but just all of those little things that really make the great quarterbacks special.”

Throughout Williams' rookie season with the Bears, his performance on Thursday Night Football came in as his third-worst game when looking at passing yards.

The only two games to result in a worse performance from Williams would be his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans (93 passing yards) and Week 9 against the New England Patriots (120 passing yards).

Against the Seahawks in the 6-3 loss, Williams completed 16-of-28 passes for 122 yards, no touchdowns, and his first interception in 353 passing attempts— an NFL rookie record.

Now, while he broke the rookie record for passing attempts by a rookie quarterback without an interception, Williams' performance in Week 17 against the Seahawks made fans— including Herbstreit— worry.

Although the Bears were a hot team heading into the 2024 season, it's been anything but that through the first 17 weeks.

Williams leads the league in sacks (67), showing how battered he's been behind a porous Bears offensive line.

While he's still flashing signs of greatness, he had Herbstreit wondering if Williams can be the quarterback Chicago expected when selecting him first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, it was a bit of speaking without knowing, as Herbstreit even caught himself at the end of his statement on the broadcast, mentioning that Williams could already be doing the things he was wondering about.

Regardless, with the Bears nearly wasting Williams' rookie season, their 2025 offseason will be a major tell to whether this team can salvage their first-year quarterback.