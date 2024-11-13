The Chicago Bears have not had the 2024 season they hoped for during the offseason. Chicago is 4-5 heading into the Week 11 and sits at the bottom of a very competitive NFC North division. The Bears are on a three-game losing streak and recently made a change by firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

It seems that this move could end up being a good thing for the Bears moving forward. ESPN's Courtney Cronin checked in with Bears players on Tuesday to figure out how they're feeling after the Waldron firing. The responses were mostly encouraging.

“One player I spoke with [on Tuesday], to take the temperature of the team in light of the Shane Waldron firing, told me that everyone is behind Caleb Williams,” Cronin said on Wednesday on Get Up. “He's too talented to not succeed. It's just the question of whether this coaching staff, and the switch that they made, will do enough to develop the rookie quarterback.”

Now that Shane Waldron is out, Chicago's new offensive coordinator is Thomas Brown.

When asked what the Bears could do to improve their offense under Brown, Cronin's answer made the situation sound somewhat dire.

“For starters, this is one of the least efficient offenses in football, so trying to get some semblance of a pass attack going downfield,” Cronin said. “I know it sounds simple in nature, but that's the vibe that I get from players. I want to take you into a conversation I had with Keenan Allen…. Two weeks ago after the Arizona game, where they couldn't score a touchdown, I asked him about what's wrong. Are there any fixes to this? He said ‘I don't think it's going to be an easy fix. I can't tell you what's wrong right now.' So that kind of shows you the state of the Chicago offense when Thomas Brown inherits it.”

Bears players rumored to have asked Matt Eberflus to fire Shane Waldron, bench Caleb Williams

One NFL rumor sheds some light on why Shane Waldron was fired. It also reveals that Caleb Williams may not have the complete faith of his teammates.

Marc Silverman, a longtime Chicago sports radio host, dropped some intriguing information on Tuesday about the state of the Bears organization.

“After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to Matt Eberflus & Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator. There have also been a few veteran players requesting (Tyson) Bagent starts.”

Rumors like these have circulated over the past few weeks amid Chicago's losing streak.

Caleb Williams has not been overly impressive as a rookie. So far Williams has only throw for 1,785 passing yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. That is far from the production that Bears fans hoped for from the first overall pick.

Chicago will try to right the ship in Week 11 against Green Bay.