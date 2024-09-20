Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams may find it difficult to bounce back from a humbling Week 2 Sunday Night Football performance, as he will once again be without his most accomplished pass-catcher for the team's upcoming game versus the Indianapolis Colts. Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out with a heel injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Although the six-time Pro Bowl selection may no longer be at his peak, he can be an invaluable safety net for a rookie QB who is trying to find his footing at the professional level. Furthermore, Allen can help stabilize an organization that has been on shaky ground for far too long, particularity from an offensive standpoint.

He needs to be on the field, however, in order to affect change in Chicago. Allen was hindered by injury a number of times during his 11-year tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers, and his health has become an immediate concern in his firsts season with the Bears. The 32-year-old exited Week 1's comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans and was sorely missed in last Sunday's 19-13 road loss to the Houston Texans.

Keenan Allen is supposed to be a prominent part of the Bears' offense

Allen has four receptions for only 29 yards but commanded a whopping 11 targets in the team's season opener, showing how inclined Williams is to feed the ball to No. 13. The former Heisman Trophy winner must quickly develop a working rapport with DJ Moore and rookie Rome Odunze if he wants to find success against the Colts.

Williams, along with fellow rookies Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, is still looking for his first passing touchdown of his NFL career. Both Moore and Odunze are highly capable of helping him clear that hurdle in Indianapolis, but the offensive line must do its job to protect the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Hopefully, the sidelined Keenan Allen can offer some words of wisdom and still find a way to help Caleb Williams and Chicago in Week 3. The Bears and Colts kick off in Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. ET.