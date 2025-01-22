The Chicago Bears have found their new leader in head coach Ben Johnson. The next step is fixing the holes on the roster and building an even stronger team for 2025.

Offensive line will be one of the key areas Chicago tries to improve heading into the Johnson era. Which is why Ohio State tackle/guard Will Campbell went to the Bears at No. 10 in Mel Kiper Jr of ESPN's latest mock draft.

“The Bears have had three top-10 picks since Ryan Poles became the GM in 2022, and they've used them all on offense. But anyone who watched Chicago play this season knows Caleb Williams needs better protection. Campbell gave up just two sacks over 524 pass-block snaps this season. There are some length concerns, and he might kick inside to guard, but Chicago needs help all over that line.”

Williams got sacked 68 times as a rookie, 16 more takedowns than any other quarterback in the league. He still managed to throw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, it's hard to be a playmaker when you're on the ground half the time. While Johnson is an exciting hire, fixing the offensive line in front of Williams will be just as key to success.

Changes could be made across the last after 2024's disaster, but the Bears seem to have their tackles in place. Darnell Wright was the team's first-round pick in 2023 while Braxton Jones is under contract for one more season. Earning a strong 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus – 20th out of 141 tackles – it seems likely Chicago will entertain an extension.

The interior of the line is a different story though. Teven Jenkins, Coleman Shelton and Matt Pryor are all free agents. It would not be a shock to see three different starters in 2025. Jenkins has shown flashes at times, but he wasn't drafted by Ryan Poles. This regime will be focused on only upgrading the interior and ensuring Williams is upright in the pocket.

Which is where Will Campbell comes in. Him having to move inside could be a blessing in disguise for the Bears. Having a 6-foot-6 324 lb brick wall on the inside would be a mountain to get over. But even if Campbell doesn't end up being the pick, it's clear offensive line is a clear focus of Chicago's offseason.