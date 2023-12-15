The Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears on Sunday! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Browns prediction and pick.

Somehow, someway, the Bears have put them in a position to contend in the NFC. Sitting at (5-8), they are one game out from having the same record as the 7th-seed Green Bay Packers. A win this Sunday could see the Bears move up quite a bit in the standings with how close about seven teams are at one game apart. Chicago is coming off two straight wins against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. They have a chance to make it three straight which could make things interesting in the NFC.

After losing two straight games, the Browns came back and took down the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27 last week. How about the signing of Joe Flacco for the Brownies? The former Super Bowl champion finished with 311 yards and three passing touchdowns against a solid defense. If Flacco is able to continue this streak of elite play at age 38 then who knows what the ceiling is for this team. Cleveland is (8-5) on the season and are currently the 5th seed in the AFC.

Here are the Bears-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Browns Odds

Chicago Bears: +3 (-110)

Cleveland Browns: -3 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-105)

Under: 38.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bears vs. Browns Week 15

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears offense will face one of the tougher defenses in the entire NFL this weekend. It hasn't shown in the last three weeks as Cleveland has allowed a combined 92 points in three games. However, prior to this rough stretch, the Browns' defense won them a lot of games against good teams like the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. If Justin Fields and the offense aren't careful, they could see themselves running into a brick wall on Sunday.

Fields, D.J. Moore, and Cole Kmet are the entire offense for the Bears. Fields and Moore have created a dynamic duo between the two and they have proven to dominate games on their own. Moore ran in a touchdown and caught a 38-yard TD pass from Fields in the win over the Lions. I expect Fields to continue to target Moore and Kmet in this game as they desperately need them to stay hot. They finished with a combined 134 receiving yards on 16 targets. If Kmet and Moore aren't involved or able to make plays then the Bears won't be able to put up many points against this Browns' defense.

I also believe that the Bears are better when D'Onta Foreman is involved. The more carries he gets the better he seems to do. He's averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the season and should get at least 12+ carries on Sunday. He has four rushing TDs on the season.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns play very well at home. They have only one home loss on the year and that came against the Baltimore Ravens early in the season in a blowout loss. That was the game where Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw three interceptions and they lost 28-3. Fast forward to now, Cleveland has won every home game since and done it in easy fashion. If Flacco rolls up to the stadium feeling the same way he did the last week then the Browns will be just fine.

The loss of Nick Chubb has hurt there is no question about that. However, bringing back Kareem Hunt and the rising presence of Jerome Ford is soothing for the run game. Ford has 698 yards on the year with three touchdowns. He is dealing with a wrist injury and the Brownies need him out there badly. He hasn't been involved much in the gameplan as of late but has shown to be active in the passing game with 12 catches combined in his last three games. Flacco needs to get Ford involved as much as possible if he is active on Sunday.

As mentioned above, the Browns contain an elite defense. They are the NFL leaders in opponent yards per game allowing just 263 yards per game. The next closest team is Baltimore at 284.4. Cleveland is 10th in the NFL in total sacks led by Myles Garrett and his 13 sacks. He is tied for 3rd in the league behind T.J. Watt (14) and Khalil Mack (15). I expect Garrett and the Browns' defense to disrupt Fields and the Bears' offense often.

Final Bears-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Bears have a chance to seriously make some noise in the NFC if they win this game. Nobody saw this coming. However, the last time the Bears won three straight games was back in 2013. The Browns will end the Bears winning streak at just two games as Flacco continues to ball out.

Final Bears-Browns Prediction & Pick: Browns -3 (-110); Over 38.5 (-105)