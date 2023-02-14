When RAW came on the air, who but Becky Lynch – and Adam Pearce – stood in the middle of the ring with a message to deliver to the entire WWE Universe after securing a huge steel cage win over Bayley the previous week.

“The Man has come around to Brooklyn,” Lynch said. “So that I can say welcome to Monday Night RAW. I even dressed all spiffy for ya, and I brought Adam Pearce, don’t hold it against me. No, as good as it felt to beat Bayley in that steal cage and oh it felt great, and big shout out to Lita for having my back. That’s a legend right there, and she forgave me even though it was a bit of a weirdo to her last year but let bygones be bygones.”

After working over the crowd a little more, Lynch got down to brass tax to explain her plans moving forward.

“And that’s what brought me to (Adam Pearce),” Lynch said. “If it’s one thing you love to do, it’s up the ante and make some fights. So I’m giving you the opportunity to let me fight my way into the Elimination Chamber right here tonight, what do you say, Adam?”

Before Lynch could respond, who but Bayley emerged from the back to rain on her parade.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, Becky. If you think you’re getting into the Elimination Chamber match after what you pulled last week, then you’re a bigger idiot than all of these idiots,” Bayley said. “So I think you need to scrap that cage match from the record books, un-invite Lita from all events, and put me into that Elimination Chamber match.”

Think over what to do next, Pearce was afforded an out when who but Bianca Belair emerged from the back to forge her own compromise; a compromise that should sound like music to WWE fans’ ears.

Bianca Belair has a solution for Becky Lynch and Bayley.

Walking down to the ring with incredible fanfare, Belair entered the ring and presented an opportunity to her fellow former RAW Women’s Champions.

“Now, now, now, I hear a whole lot of talk about the RAW Women’s Championship, but no one thought to actually take to the RAW Women’s Champion herself?” Belair asked. “Because if you actually asked me, you’d know that I like the way this is going. Because I want to face off against the best of the best at WrestleMania. Now Adam, there’s already six women in the Elimination Chamber match, so if Becky and Bayley want into the chamber to get to me, I think they should have to go through me first.”

“I like the way you think,” Pearce added. “You’ve given me an idea, you three compete in a triple-threat match and if Becky or Bayley win the match, they’re added to the chamber and that match will start as a triple threat, but if Bianca Belair wins, neither one of you get in.”

After the duo agreed, the match was officially set: WWE fans in Brooklyn will get to see a Triple Threat to decide on whether or not Elimination Chamber will feature six or even Superstars, and they should be incredibly excited to see it, as anytime Becky, Bayley, and Belair get into the ring, it has the potential for fireworks, especially with an easier road to WrestleMania on the line.