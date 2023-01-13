The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.

The Bengals have qualified for the playoffs for the second year in a row. They finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and won their division. They will be facing a different Ravens team in the Wild Card Round, though, as Baltimore had several key players out during their last matchup. The Bengals have been on a winning streak heading into the playoffs and will be looking to repeat their success from last year when they made it to the Super Bowl. However, they do have some vulnerabilities. That said, here are some of the issues the Bengals will have when they face the Ravens.

4. Bengals Rushing Attack

The Bengals’ rushing game has been inconsistent this season. In fact, it ranks among the worst in the league with an average of 95.5 yards per game. In the final game of the regular season, running back Joe Mixon also had a poor performance. He gained only 27 yards on 11 carries. Despite the poor rushing performance, Mixon still contributed to the team’s victory with a touchdown and was also active in the passing game with 41 yards on five receptions. Mixon finishes the regular season with 814 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns and will be a crucial player in the Bengals’ playoff campaign.

In the playoffs, the Bengals need to improve their rushing game in order to control the pace of the game and limit the opposing offense’s chances. This is especially important now as the offensive line is missing two starters.

3. Fearful of McPherson?

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson comes to mind when it comes to potential blunders that are greatly magnified in the playoffs. This year, however, he has missed five kicks and four extra points. It’s also quite alarming that he only misses from 50 yards or less. Coaches have stated that his power compensates for other difficulties he is still working on at longer ranges. However, one has to worry if he can go flawless again in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how and when coach Zac Taylor activates him in this game and perhaps, beyond.

2. Check those Turnovers

The Bengals do not commit many turnovers, but there are some worries here. QB Joe Burrow has led the NFL in tipped passes and picks coming from those tips for most of the season. The Bengals hope that this will not happen in the playoffs. Remember that the Bengals fumbled once in Week 18 and three times in Week 16. Those include a Ja’Marr Chase fumble. This may appear to be nitpicking, but the margin for mistakes in the playoffs is really small. This means that those picks and fumbles could lead to disastrous consequences.

1. Controlling the Trenches

Injuries have wreaked havoc on Cincinnati’s offensive line in the previous month. With a ruptured ACL, right tackle La’el Collins has been placed on injured reserve. Meanwhile, guard Alex Cappa is out with an ankle ailment. Even with those two starters on the field, however, the Bengals’ offensive line struggled.

Keep in mind that Burrow is the league’s sixth-most sacked quarterback. In addition, the Bengals rank 29th in running offense, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. Their pass protection and run blocking surely have a lot of room for improvement.

Joe Burrow is sacked and the Ravens recover deep in Bengals territory! pic.twitter.com/c3gauplr4f — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 8, 2023

Former first-round draft pick Jonah Williams may be the weakest point for the Bengals in this area. Despite playing a lot in Cincinnati, he has not performed up to his perceived potential. He has had some poor performances this season and has not played well enough in recent games to ease concerns from Bengals fans.

While the offensive line as a whole has improved from last year, there is not a single player on the line that can be confidently relied on to excel at a crucial time. This is a concern as it affects quarterback Joe Burrow’s ability to utilize the team’s talented group of receivers.

Furthermore, the Bengals have also had difficulty getting to the quarterback, recording the fourth-fewest sacks this season. This could give the Ravens an opportunity to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. This is especially if Lamar Jackson suits up and sees action. Recall that Baltimore struggled to do this in their previous matchup against the Bengals.