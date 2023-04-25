Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Captain Obvious must have been in the room for this one. The Cincinnati Bengals picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of quarterback Joe Burrow, a league source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The fifth-year option is set to pay Burrow around $30 million for the 2024 season- and he will be under contract for the next two seasons.

The Bengals would have been crazy not to make such a move after Burrow led them to a Super Bowl and an AFC title game in two full seasons as a starter (not counting his injury-shortened rookie campaign).

Of course, the team is planning on having Burrow under center for many more years than just the next two.

The Bengals are in the process of working on a long-term contract with Burrow, the former number-one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Picking up Burrow’s fifth-year option, which extends his rookie contract by one year, buys the Bengals some extra time should their negotiations with the Pro Bowl signal-caller become lengthy.

Cincinnati, which had a deadline of May 2 to make this move on Burrow’s contract, now avoids the possibility of Burrow becoming a free agent next spring.

As for the extension, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in early April that the “process was underway” and that the Bengals have a desire to “do this early.”

Burrow, who watched as fellow QB Jalen Hurts earned a record $51 million per year salary, will likely push to have a contract at least in that ballpark.