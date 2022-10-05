Joe Burrow gets brutally honest on concussions after Tua Tagovailoa debacle

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the faces of the NFL. Following the Bengals Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins that saw Tua Tagovailoa go down with a head injury, Burrow was asked about concussions in the sport.

Burrow recently appeared on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast.” During his time on the show, injuries, specifically concussions, were discussed.

Joe Burrow stated that throughout his playing career, he has never felt long-term ramifications from suffering a head injury. But he does believe that he has dealt with at least one concussion throughout his career.

Burrow stated, “I’ve had some where I don’t remember the second half or I don’t remember the entire game or I know I got a little dizzy at one point. But nothing long-lasting.”

Burrow is one of many players who have shared that they have dealt with memory loss while on the field before. But Burrow made it clear that everyone in the NFL knows what they are signing up for when they play the sport.

Burrow stated, “You’re going to have head injuries. You’re going to tear your ACL. You’re going to break your arm. That’s the game that we play. That’s the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we’re getting ourselves into.”

The Bengals young quarterback knows all about returning from injury. During his rookie season, Burrow suffered a torn ACL.

While Week 5 is yet to begin, the 2022 NFL season has not been kind to the players in terms of injuries. Several key players have already been lost for the season. And the injury sustained by Tagovailoa is still on the minds of many around the league. Burrow’s comments may not sit well with everyone. But they are certainly honest and are seemingly an accurate representation of how many players in the NFL view the sport that they play.